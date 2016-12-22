Uptown Homeless Shelter Gets Reprieve, Alderman Says

(CBS) – Dozens of homeless men kicked out of a North Side shelter will be welcomed back — for now.

The shelter on Lawrence Avenue, which has room for 72, was set to close Friday because of a lack of funding.

As CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports, the doors will stay open at least a little longer.

Homeless men and women had joined with activists, calling the closing a political failure and blaming the city and state for not coming up with the $100,000 needed to keep the Uptown shelter open.

An unidentified benefactor agreed to help the shelter stay open, at least until the end of year, says Uptown Ald. James Cappleman of the 46th Ward.

He says: “The goal right now is to keep this shelter open over the holidays.”

Advocates for the homeless want it to remain open permanently.

“We can’t wait for the city or state to do what they’re supposed to do. You can see how long the state has been in that budget crisis,” community activist Andrew Holmes says.

There were two men left in the shelter Thursday. They are scheduled to be kicked out tomorrow.

A meeting to finalize funds and plans for the shelter isn’t scheduled until next week.