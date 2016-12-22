Amazon Delivery Truck Fatally Strikes Woman, 84

(CBS) – A delivery truck – reportedly one delivering Amazon merchandise – fatally struck an 84-year-old woman in the Little Village neighborhood Thursday afternoon.
Police say a Nissan truck was traveling westbound on 28th and struck the woman when the vehicle turned south onto Drake around 3:30 p.m.
The pedestrian was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital where she later died.
Family members identified the woman as Telesfora Escamilla.
The driver of the truck was in police custody and charges are pending, Chicago police said. The vehicle had an Amazon logo on it.
Amazon issued a statement Thursday:
“Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Any accident that occurs is one too many and we will work with police and the delivery service provider as they investigate.”