2nd Brother Charged With 2013 Berwyn Murder Found In Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man wanted for a 2013 murder in west suburban Berwyn was arrested in Florida, where he had been living under an alias, police said.

Emmanuel Garcia, 30, faces first-degree murder charges in the the fatal July 25, 2013, shooting of 33-year-old Abraham Atempa-Silva, according to Berwyn police.

Emmanuel’s 23-year-old brother, Martin Garcia, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder two days after the killing, as an arrest warrant was issued for the elder Garcia, court records show.

Atempa-Silva was found shot in the head on the lawn of his home in the 1300 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in Berwyn. He died at the scene at 4:01 a.m., authorities said at the time.

Investigators with the Polk County Sheriff’s Department in Florida contacted Berwyn detectives in October when Emmanuel was arrested on a domestic violence charge, police said. He had been going by the name Sergio Reyes, but fingerprints identified him as Emmanuel Garcia, police said.

He was extradited to Illinois Dec. 19 and denied bond at a Wednesday hearing, records show.

Martin Garcia has been jailed without bond since July 27, 2013. The brothers, who lived together in Chicago’s 5800 block of West Roosevelt at the time of the shooting, are expected to be tried together.

Emmanuel’s next court date is slated for Jan. 6, 2017; Martin’s is March 13, 2017.

