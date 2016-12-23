Another Delivery Truck Robbed In Chicago

(STMW) — A delivery truck was robbed Friday afternoon in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
About 3:38 p.m., A 35-year-old woman was in the 6400 block of South May when a male approached her, announced a robbery and demanded the truck, Chicago Police said.
The woman was not injured, and officers later found the truck in the 100 block of West Swan with an undetermined number of packages removed, police said.
Several delivery trucks have been robbed or stolen in recent weeks.
