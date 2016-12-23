Berlin Christmas Market Attacker Killed In Police Shootout In Italy

(CBS) — The suspect in the Berlin Christmas Market attack is shot and killed by police during a shootout in Italy.

The manhunt for the German market attacker ended 600 miles south of Berlin.

CBS 2’s Susanna Song has the latest. The shootout happened during a routine police check. The man pulled out a gun from his backpack after being asked to show his ID.

One police officer was injured. Another officer fired shots, killing the man.

Various sources in Milan and Rome confirm the man killed in the shootout was 24-year-old Anis Amri, the suspect who drove a truck into a Christmas market on Monday and killed 12 people. Another 26 people are still in the hospital, including two Americans from Texas.

Ever since, there has been an international hunt for this man.

The shootout happened shortly after Amri allegedly stepped off a train from France and was heard shouting Allahu Akbar.

Amri was known to authorities as a possible terror threat and had been under surveillance since September. He was originally from Tunisia but entered Germany seeking asylum. His application was rejected and he was suppose to have been deported this summer.

He was also put on a US no-fly list five months ago.

The Italian Interior Minister said the man killed in a police shootout in Milan is without a shadow of doubt the Berlin Christmas market attacker. He said he is relieved Amri no longer poses a threat.

A news conference is being held Friday morning. Officials are updating reporters on the latest. Check back for updates.