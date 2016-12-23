Cardinal Cupich: Parishes Will Work Together In 2017 To Help Steer Archdiocese

(CBS) — The head of the Catholic Church in Chicago says the archdiocese will soon begin a new program aimed at figuring out the future of the archdiocese.

When it comes to closing or consolidating Catholic churches in Chicago or coming up with some other way to serve Catholics, Cardinal Blase Cupich says the easy way to do it is from the top down.

But, after Jan. 1, he says every parish will be placed in a group and those groups will have to work together to decide their futures.

“I told all the pastors we all have skin in the game, no matter what your demographic, no matter what your financial situation is, how large you are,” he tells WBBM’s Bernie Tafoya. “You still have to come together with others to see how you can work with others in order to make parishes vibrant and vital.”

When decisions are handed down from on high, Cardinal Cupich says, people lose a sense of ownership in the decision.

