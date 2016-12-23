Chicago Firefighters Play Santa’s Helpers

(CBS) — Chicago firefighters are in the business of helping people. On Friday, they helped play Santa Claus at one North Side hospital.
Eight-year-old Laylah Brown wasn’t expecting Santa’s helpers would be wearing Chicago fire fighter uniforms, and giving her an early Christmas present. Actually, several presents.
“I think I like it,” she tells WBBM’s Michele Fiore.
Nine hundred toys — all donated to Swedish Covenant Hospital for the holidays.
Janice Marino says these are her 10-day-old son Rocco Marsisiak’s very first Christmas gifts.
“But we’re here together. We’re doing it together,” the mom says.
Lt. Terry Stadler was among firefighters handing them out.
“I really hope their parents feel more comfortable that people are thinking of them while they’re having a health problem,” he says.