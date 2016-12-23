Free Ice Skating Lessons And Extended Hours Over CPS Winter Break

CHICAGO (CBS) — The city is reminding parents and students to participate in free ice skating lessons and extended hours, while CPS in on winter break.
Millennium Park will offer youth free skating lessons one hour before open skating begins, as part of the Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events Winter Workouts program. The free lessons are offered Friday through Sunday, beginning Saturday, Dec. 24 and will run through Jan 8. The program will not run Christmas Day (Saturday, Dec. 25) and New Year’s Day (Sunday, Jan. 1).
In addition to the free skating lessons, the rink will host special programs such as, professional ice dancing demonstrations, noodle hockey, speed skating demonstrations, and other ice games.
The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink at Millennium park will also offer extended hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., next week Monday through Friday. There will be free ice skating lessons and additional programming beginning at 9 a.m. that week.
Related: Chicago Ice Skating Rinks Set To Open In November
The McCormick Tribune Ice Rink is located in Millennium Park on Michigan Avenue, between Washington and Madison Street. Winter programming and skating is free and open to the public. Skate rentals are available for $12.
Grant support for Winter Workouts at the ice rink is provided by McDonald’s Active Lifestyles Endowment, managed by the Millennium Park Foundation.
Visit Millennium Park’s website for more information and special hours for the rink.