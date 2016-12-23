Man Charged With Shooting 4-Year-Old Girl In West Englewood

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with attempted murder for a shooting that injured a 4-year-old girl and two other people last year in the West Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Michael Clark, 32, was arraigned Thursday on three counts of attempted murder in connection with the May 22, 2015, shooting, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office. Clark was already in federal custody on drug charges when the attempted murder charges were filed.

Jacele Johnson, who was 4 years old at the time, was in a car with her 17-year-old cousin outside of a prom party in the 7000 block of South Justine about 8 p.m. when shots rang out, authorities and relatives said at the time. Jacele was shot in the head, her cousin suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and a graze wound to the arm and a 15-year-old girl on the sidewalk nearby was struck in the forehead by a stray bullet.

Jacele was released from the hospital just over a week after the shooting and transferred to a hospital in Minnesota, where her family is now living, the Sun-Times reported at the time.

Clark was indicted by a federal grand jury July 6 on one count of distribution of fentanyl for distributing about 47 grams of the drug, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. His next court date on the federal charge is a status hearing Jan. 26 before U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee.

