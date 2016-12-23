State Prison Official Fired After Groping Accusation

(CBS) – Former state Rep. John D. Anthony has been fired from his $120,000-a-year job with the Department of Corrections because of what happened during a Christmas party at a Springfield hotel.
The Corrections Department released surveillance video of the misconduct. According to documents, a woman says Anthony talked to about her body parts, rubbed against her and licked her neck. The incident occurred on Dec. 2.
After an investigation into the misconduct, he was fired from his job as senior public service administrator for the prison agency.
“As soon as we learned of these allegations of misconduct, we launched an investigation and took immediate action,” the Department of Corrections said in a statement.
CBS 2 has been unable to reach Anthony for comment. He has not been charged with wrongdoing.
During his tenure in the Illinois General Assembly, Anthony was a member of the Republican legislative minority, representing a southwest suburban district.