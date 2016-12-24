3 Kids Killed, 3 Others Injured In Gary Apartment Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Christmas weekend had a tragic start in Gary, Indiana, as three children died, and their mother and two other people were injured in a fire in an apartment building late Friday night.

When firefighters arrived at the Oak Knoll Renaissance Apartments at 4200 W 23rd Ct around 11:30 p.m., an apartment was fully engulfed in flames.

It took crews more than two hours to extinguish the blaze. Afterward, firefighters found two children in their beds inside, and a third on the steps.

It was a devastating loss for family, friends, and firefighters.

“They couldn’t even stand the sight, the scene of it. One of the firefighters collapsed. They had to get a firefighter and a captain oxygen tanks, because they couldn’t even take it. The smoke and the fire, they couldn’t take it. They couldn’t even take the scene of the kids. It was just terrible. All you seen was just flames coming out the window,” neighbor Diamond Childress said.

The Lake County Coroner’s office said the children were a 2-year-old girl whose name has not been released, 4-year-old Alaya Pickens, and 5-year-old Jayden Mitchell.

The children’s mother apparently jumped from a second-floor window to escape the blaze. She and two others were hospitalized Saturday morning, but their injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The fire started in the living room on the first floor, but the cause of the fire has not yet been determined.