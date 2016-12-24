Bears CB Cre’Von LeBlanc Inactive Vs. Redskins

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Rookie cornerback Cre’Von LeBlanc is inactive for the Bears, offering opportunities for rookie Deiondre’ Hall and 2013 second-round pick Johnthan Banks alongside Bryce Callahan.
LeBlanc has been battling a knee ailment during the week of practice. He joins a list of inactives that offered no surprises.
The Bears’ inactives also include Jonathan Anderson, Daniel Braverman, Ka’Deem Carey, DeAndre Houston-Carson, Eric Kush and Paul Lasike.
Redskins star tight end Jordan Reed has been made inactive, a move that was expected as he manages a shoulder injury.
Kickoff between the Bears and Redskins comes at noon from Soldier Field.
