Bears GM Ryan Pace Vows ‘We’re Going To Be Successful’

By Chris Emma–

CHICAGO (CBS) — When Ryan Pace was named general manager of the Bears, it soon became clear where this franchise would go for change.

Pace immediately began an overhaul of the Bears’ aging roster, making it one of the youngest in all of football. The youth movement shows with Saturday’s depth chart against the Redskins.

Speaking to Saturday’s Bears pregame show on WBBM Newsradio 780 and 105.9, the team’s flagship station, Pace expressed his confidence in where the franchise is going.

“What I’d say is I promise it’s coming,” Pace said in his interview with Jeff Joniak. “We’re going to be successful, and they’re going to be with us every step of the way. I can’t wait to see how the city reacts when we’re rolling and reeling off some consistent wins and watching young players that they can grow with.

“There aren’t a lot of quick fixes in our league. It’s a process for an organization to be built the right way and I think to do that you’ve got to draft well and we’re doing that and I think we’ll deliver a team that they can be proud of.”

Pace has not spoken publicly with the media since training camp in August, when he addressed the contract extension for outside linebacker Willie Young. He’s expected to again address reporters at the end of the season alongside head coach John Fox.

The Bears are 9-21 since Pace and Fox took over in January of 2015. The team is 3-11 in a 2016 season riddled with injuries. Chicago currently has 19 players on injured reserve.

Pace’s third offseason as general manager is expected to bring greater change, with an expected move of quarterback Jay Cutler and likely drafting of a new quarterback. Decisions on Alshon Jeffery — playing his final two games under the franchise tag — and many more will come, too.

Year 3 for this Bears regime will be critical as the franchise evaluates whether Pace delivered on his promise.

Chris Emma covers the Bears, Chicago’s sports scene and more for CBSChicago.com. Follow him on Twitter @CEmma670 and like his Facebook page.