Bears’ Leonard Floyd Carted Off With Another Concussion

By Chris Emma–
CHICAGO (CBS) — Barely more than a month past his frightening concussion, Bears rookie linebacker Leonard Floyd has suffered a setback with another concussion.
Floyd was carted off to the locker room after being evaluated by an independent doctor on the sidelines. He had a towel draped over his head.
Floyd suffered a concussion a gruesome collision with teammate Akiem Hicks in the Week 11 loss in new Jersey. He remained down for several minutes without motion and was taken to a local hospital but later traveled home with the team. Floyd would miss the next game.
The Bears’ No. 7 pick in the 2016 draft, Floyd is second among all rookies with 7.0 sacks on the season.
Additionally, linebacker Pernell McPhee suffered a shoulder injury and is questionable to return. Rookie safety Deon Bush is doubtful to return due to an ankle injury.
