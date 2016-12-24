Cupich Spends Christmas Eve At Lurie Children’s Hospital

CHICAGO (CBS) — Cardinal Blase Cupich spent Christmas Eve with patients at Lurie Children’s Hospital.

The cardinal traveled from room to room, praising the children and their parents for their bravery. He also thanked doctors, nurses, and staff for their hard work during the holidays.

“Many of them are going to be away from their families on Christmas Day. They also see the highs and lows of human life; where cures take place, but also where people are lost because of illness,” Cupich said.

Visiting Lurie Children’s Hospital is a tradition for Cupich; one of many.

“Then this evening, of course, we have midnight mass, and I’ll get to bed fairly late in the evening, or early in the morning,” he said.

Cupich will celebrate midnight mass at Holy Name Cathedral. The cardinal also will visit Cook County Jail on Christmas morning from 9 a.m. until about noon. He will visit with inmates and say mass at the jail before spending the rest of the day with family and friends.