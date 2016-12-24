Parking Rates Rising In 2017 For CTA Lots, O’Hare And Midway Airports

CHICAGO (CBS) — CTA won’t charge more to ride its trains or buses in the New Year, but rates at most of its parking lots will be going up.

For most of those who use CTA’s Park & Ride lots, the increase will be the first since 2012.

CTA Revenue Director Mike Gwinn said the increase that takes effect in February will affect 14 of CTA’s 16 lots. The increases will vary — $1 or $2 for daily parking, and between $20 and $40 a month more for those who have monthly parking.

Two lots are exempted — Garfield and 48th/Kedzie. Gwinn cited low patronage at the two lots.

CTA is trying to maximize its non-farebox revenue, and parking is a healthy component. The transit agency also rents spots beneath its ‘L’ tracks by the month in a number of locations. Gwinn said CTA will work more aggressively with Spot Hero to fill unleased spots day-to-day.

The CTA”s governing board approved the increases earlier this month.

CTA parking facilities won’t be the only ones charging more in the New Year. Rates will be going up Jan. 10 in many of the parking lots at O’Hare and Midway Airports. The new pricing varies depending on the location of the lot and garage and the duration of parking. The Department of Aviation is ending weekday/weekend price differentials. Rates for 24-hour parking in the airports’ economy lots will remain unchanged.