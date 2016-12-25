Church Honors Daycare Worker Who Was Caught In Crossfire

CHICAGO (CBS) – A daycare worker caught in the crossfire earlier this week was honored at a Calument City worship service.

Sheena Gibson has a lot to celebrate this Christmas.

“We are going to give you a check today for $200,” said pastor Renaldo Kyles.

Along with the check, she was given a gift card from Com-Ed to pay for her bills and a new designer bag. But Gibson received the most precious gift this year – her life.

“It could have been worse,” said gunfire survivor, Sheena Gibson. “I didn’t have to be here.”

But she is here.

Gibson was getting ready to leave her job as a daycare worker at a children’s home center in Calumet City on Monday, when a bullet busted through the front window.

“I heard a loud band and I just felt strange,” Gibson said.

Police said two men got into an argument that led to gunfire. Debris struck Gibson, causing damage to her ear.

“I am just overwhelmed to have life right now,” Gibson said. “It was really scary. It was a very scary situation.”

“Some might say she was at the wrong place,” said pastor Kyles. “But I say she was at the right place.”

Surrounded by the comfort of strangers, the pastor at Kingdom Builders Church invited Gibson to his house of worship, wanting her to feel supported after she almost lost everything.

“I no longer feel angry,” Gibson said. “I just feel hurt that it can happen and around our children.”

Gibson said her hearing is damaged, but she hopes to make a full recovery. She has plans to see several specialists later this week.

She also said she cannot wait to get back in the classroom.