Englewood Grandmother Receives A Holiday Surprise

CHICAGO (CBS) – Holiday spirit could be seen and felt Saturday night throughout the Chicagoland area – from churches to shelters to family gatherings.

CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos was in Millennium Park with a look at how some people were spending their Christmas Eve.

“It’s the most special night of the year,” said Linda Paul.

Others were out celebrating the birth of Christ.

“That’s what Christmas is all about,” said Kim Brooks-Miller. “Putting Christ into Christmas.”

For thousands of faithfuls across the city, it is the reason for the season.

And in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, a grandmother of 10 got a very special Christmas Eve surprise.

Beverly Minor said this was her best Christmas ever.

Some Chicago police officers and 20 young men from the “I Am A Gentlemen Foundation” gave up time with their own families to bring bags of groceries and a lot of hope to Beverly’s family.

Ms. Minor is raising her 10 grandkids alone.

“I am so grateful,” Minor said. “Oh, thank you!”

She could only find a few words to say.

The group made seven deliveries Saturday night, bringing toys, clothes and food to families in need.

The “I Am A Gentleman Foundation” teaches youth leadership.