16-Year-Old Girl Dead After Assault In Markham

CHICAGO (CBS) –A 16-year-old girl died Sunday morning after an assault in south suburban Markham.
Desiree Robinson was pronounced dead at 9:41 a.m. in the 16200 block of Hamlin Avenue in Markham, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
Robinson, of the 8500 block of South Manistee, died of multiple injuries she suffered in an assault, an autopsy Sunday revealed. Her death was ruled a homicide.
Details about the incident were not immediately available.
