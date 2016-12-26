Alder Planetarium Hosts ‘Pop-Up Programs’ Over Winter Break

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Adler Planetarium is hosting winter break ‘Pop-Up Programs’ this week to give children something to do while off school.
The Adler Planetarium is partnering with organizations around the city providing pop-up programs each day this week, starting Tuesday, Dec. 27 through Saturday, Dec. 31. The programs will include experiments, workshops and other science, technology, engineering and math (STEM)-focused activities for all ages.
The pop-up programs will take place inside the Alder Planetarium’s Curiosity Classroom, which is located inside the ‘Planet Explorers’ exhibition.
The pop-up programs are free with museum admission. The museum will also have extended hours starting Dec. 26 through Dec. 30 (Monday-Friday) from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m.; and Dec. 31 (Saturday) from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m.
Below is a list of the pop-up programs. For a full list with descriptions, check out the site:
Tuesday, Dec. 27
Come Fly with Us by Engineering for Kids
10 am – 5 pm
Wednesday, Dec. 28
Cowings Invention by Bronzeville Children’s Museum
10 am – 1:30 pm
Starry Stitchers by Yellow Canoe at Wishcraft Workshop
2 pm – 5:30 pm
Thursday, Dec. 29
Wind-Powered Car Design Challenge by Project SYNCERE
11 am – 3 pm
Friday, Dec. 30
Lunar Launch by Girls 4 Science
10 am – 1:30 pm
Saturday, Dec. 31
Space Engineering with LEGO® by Play-Well TEKnologies
10:30 am – 2:30 pm