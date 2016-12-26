Another Music Loss, Remembering George Michael And A Look Back At 2016 Loses

CHICAGO (CBS) – 2016 comes to an end, with the passing of pop singer George Michael, one of many iconic musicians who died this year.

CBS 2’s Marissa Bailey caught up with a radio legend who said 2016 will go down as the worst year for music deaths.

With one week left in the year, the unexpected happened on Christmas day. Pop icon George Michael died at the age of 53 from heart failure.

TMZ reports the singer battled weight in the months leading up to his death. They also said he was found by his partner in bed Christmas morning.

“It’s been the year of death for music and it started early,” said Terri Hemmert.

Long time WXRT radio host, Terri Hemmert quickly reminded us, George Micheal’s death was last of a long list of legends to die in 2016 starting in January.

“It was David Bowie,” Hemmert said. “And then in the spring it was Prince. And some not so famous people passed away. Leonard Cohen, one of the all-time greatest songwriters; Otis Clay, Sir George Martin, the man that produced all the Beatles records; and Leon Russell all passed in 2016. If you are a fan of Emerson Lake and Palmer, Emerson and Lake both died, this year.”

Hemmert said the music legends we lost in 2016 will also be a loss to culture, fashion, style and entertainment.

But hopefully, their legacy is their music.

“Because of technology, their influence will continue as if they were still alive,” Hemmert said. “They won’t be making new music, of course, but there will still be stuff that comes out.”

TMZ obtained photos of what appear to be George Michael at a restaurant in London in September.

The singer appears to have put on weight, but it is still unclear what exactly the cause of death was.