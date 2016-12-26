Halsted Avenue Bridge Over Little Calumet River To Reopen

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Halsted Avenue bridge over the Little Calumet River, which has been closed to traffic since August, will reopen Saturday on the Far South Side.
Starting Aug. 16, the bridge was closed for structural steel repairs, cleaning and painting, according to a statement from the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Northbound traffic on Halsted was rerouted west on Sibley, north on Wood, then east on 127th to meet back with Halsted, the statement said. Southbound traffic took the reverse route.
The bridge is scheduled to reopen for the winter on Dec. 31, weather permitting. The closure will resume in spring 2017, with the project slated to be completed by summer.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)