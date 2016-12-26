Seven Shot, 2 Fatally, Outside East Chatham Home

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Christmas holiday ended in tragedy at one South Side home.

Seven people were shot while gathering outside a home in the East Chatham neighborhood. Two of those victims, who are said to be brothers, have died.

CB2’s Mike Puccinelli is at Stroger Hospital with more on the condition of the victims transported there. Some victims are being treated at two other hospitals as well Monday morning.

The shooting occurred Sunday night around 9:20 p.m., as a group of people were gathered on the front porch of a home in the 8600 block of South Maryland. Police said an unknown individual wearing a gray hoodie emerged from an alley and opened fire on the people gathered on the porch. The shooter then fled the scene.

Multiple ambulances had to be called out to transport the victims to area hospitals.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another died in the hospital. Two more are in critical condition. All three others are still being treated.

Multiple rounds were fired and evidence markers dotted the ground where some of the casings fell.

Activist Andrew Holmes was at the scene and spoke with CBS 2 about what he said may provide a break in the case.

“Hopefully the cameras that are on the buildings here, they should be working,” Holmes said. “This is a business area. Hopefully the cameras pointing east of here and the cameras in the alley can the Chicago Police Department some images of the perpetrator.”

It is not clear, where or if, the crime was caught on video.

The shooter is still on the loose Monday morning. So far there have been no arrests.

One female is among the seven victims. Ages range from at least 21 to 39. Police have not released the age of two of the deceased victims.