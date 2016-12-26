Purple Line Resumes Service After Removal Of Branch

CHICAGO (CBS) — The CTA Purple Line service was restored between Linden and Central after a branch near the tracks was removed Monday afternoon.
As a precaution, CTA shut down service about 1:20 p.m. so they could cut down a branch that threatened to fall over the tracks, according to CTA spokeswoman Tammy Chase.
Service was running normally by 3:30 p.m., the CTA said.
