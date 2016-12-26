Reward Offered For Information On Damaged Vehicles In Oswego

CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are looking for information about several vehicles that were damaged in west suburban Oswego Township earlier this month.
Several parked vehicles had their rear windows damaged between 1:30 a.m. and 6 a.m. Dec. 18 in the 100 block of Harbor Drive, according to a statement from the Kendall County Crime Stoppers.
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information about the crime leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call them at (630) 553-5999. Callers can remain anonymous.
