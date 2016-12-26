Wade, Mirotic Hit Big Shots Late As Bulls Hold Off Pacers

CHICAGO (AP) — Dwyane Wade scored 21 points, Nikola Mirotic added a season-high 20 and the Chicago Bulls survived a poor shooting performance for a 90-85 victory over the Indiana Pacers Monday night to snap a three-game losing streak.

Jimmy Butler had 16 points despite making only 3 of 12 field-goal attempts. Chicago, which had dropped nine of 12, was 32-for-83 (38.6 percent) from the field for the game.

Aaron Brooks had a season-high 19 points to lead the Pacers, who have lost three straight.

Indiana, which dropped to 4-12 on the road, has lost five straight and eight of nine at the United Center.

Michael Carter-Williams returned to the Bulls lineup after missing nearly two months with left knee and left wrist injuries. He finished with one point (0-for-5 from the field) in 18 minutes.

Mirotic pumped in 14 points in 12 first-half minutes to pace the Bulls to a 51-41 halftime lead. He made three 3-pointers to provide the kind of spark Chicago had been looking for from him on a consistent basis.

However, the Bulls’ offensive woes returned at the start of the second half. They managed just 12 points in the third quarter as Indiana closed within 63-61 heading into the fourth.

Just 30 seconds into the final quarter the Pacers pulled even at 64 on a 3-pointer by Brooks. The Bulls, though, answered with 10 straight points for a 74-64 edge. Midway through the quarter Indiana ran off eight straight points to trim the deficit to 76-74 and pulled within 86-85 in the final minute on a 3-pointer by Paul George.

But Mirotic hit a long two-pointer with 21.2 seconds left and Wade followed with a steal and basket to end it.

TIP-INS

Pacers: G Rodney Stuckey (left hamstring) returned after missing two games but lasted only s minutes before reinjuring it. … G Monta Ellis (strained right groin) missed his fifth straight game and there is no timetable for his return. “He is getting better, but he hasn’t done anything (in practice) with the team,” coach Nate McMillan said.

Bulls: F Doug McDermott didn’t play because of a left shin injury suffered Sunday at San Antonio. The third-year forward missed 10 games earlier in the season because of two concussions. “It’s unfortunate,” coach Fred Hoiberg said. “You could tell Doug’s been getting more comfortable as we’ve been going on and he’s been shooting the ball with more confident.”

UP NEXT

Pacers: Wrap up a quick two-game road trip at Washington on Wednesday.

Bulls: Host Brooklyn on Wednesday after posting 30-point win in first meeting Oct. 31.

