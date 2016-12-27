By Melanie Falina

While The Sazerac hails from the Big Easy of New Orleans, LA., and The Moscow Mule is said to have been the brainchild of a New York spirits producer, Chicago is not without some of their very own cocktails as well. Stemming from the city’s anti-Prohibition era when speakeasies ran rampant until today, Chicago has always been a city that’s enjoyed its alcohol – legally sanctioned or otherwise. And with a history as vast and varied as the Windy City and its surroundings, it makes possibly for plenty of themed dishes and cocktails with just as much character as the city itself. Here are some of the best signature cocktails in Chicago to try next time you’re out.

The Signature Room at the 95th

John Hancock Center

875 N. Michigan Ave.

Chicago, IL 60611

(312) 787-9596

www.signatureroom.com

Oh, Signature Room – how does Chicago love thee, let us count the ways… There are many reasons to include The Signature Room at the 95th in one’s plans at any time of the year, and whether visiting the city from elsewhere or if you live right here in the Chicago area. Ninety-five floors atop the stately and historic John Hancock Center building sits one of the most elegant dining rooms around and with – without a doubt – the most stunning views in all of the Windy City.

And regardless of whether you’ve come to enjoy their fine dining or you’re just having drinks with friends, it doesn’t get more Chicago than with one of The Signature Room’s signature cocktails, The Signature Room Punch. Carefully blended using Myers’ Rum and Bacardi 151 with orange, lime, and pineapple juices, grenadine, and fruity garnishes, The Signature Room Punch manages to hint at the tropics while still being all about ‘sweet home Chicago.’

Staytion Market & Bar

Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel

1 W. Upper Wacker Drive

Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 372-7200

www.facebook.com/pages/Staytion-Market-Bar

Oh all the things that can be said about the city of Chicago, one of which is that we Chicagoans like to do things our own way. And that contumacy is ever present in the establishments and bars who like to take classic cocktails and put a Chicago spin on them. And at the trendy Staytion Market & Bar located within the Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel their expert mixologists have done exactly that creating a unique Chicago drinking experience. Be sure to try their version of a Manhattan with the O’Leary’s Cow, named for that poor now-infamous cow who may or may not have helped start the Great Chicago Fire. There is also the L Car version of the classic Side Car cocktail, and the Market Mule which is even better, if one can imagine, than the standard Moscow Mule drink.

Vermilion

10 W. Hubbard St.

Chicago, IL. 60654

(312) 527-4060

www.thevermilionrestaurant.com

If you’re looking for a restaurant and bar as diverse as the city of Chicago itself then you have to try Vermilion on the city’s near north side. Serving an array of both Indian and Latin dishes, Vermilion has also concocted an array of Chicago-themed cocktails as well. The LSD – named for the famous Lake Shore Drive, The Magnificent Mile, Devil in the White City, and the Lake Michigan – all creatively constructed putting one’s tastebuds first just like many of foods in Chicago. And The Devil in the White City, named for the best selling novel revolving around the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, is as beautiful as it tastes and is served with a single rose pedal atop.

Harry Caray’s Tavern at Navy Pier

700 E. Grand Ave.

Chicago, IL. 60611

(312) 527-9700

www.harrycarays.com

Holy cow! If ever there was a time to celebrate baseball in Chicago it’s right now in light of the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series. And although baseball season is now over until next year and it’s getting cold outside, come relive the warmth of summer and baseball all rolled into one at Harry Caray’s Tavern and with their special Cubs Cosmo. Made with Absolut Citron vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry and lime juices, and topped off with a lime wedge, if you’re drinking with the Cubbies in mind you’re drinking with Chicago in your heart.

Tavern at the Park

130 E. Randolph St.

Chicago, IL. 60601

(312) 552-0070

www.tavernatthepark.com

While overlooking Chicago’s gorgeous and iconic Millennium Park Tavern at the Park offers more than just a great view of this amazing city of ours. Offering two Chicago-themed cocktails, both of which utterly and elegantly accenting the surroundings. Sangria in the White City – also inspired by the book – is a celebration of white sangria atop ice with seasonal fruits. And the Cloud Gate – named for what’s more commonly known as “The Bean” in Millennium Park, and which comes in a glass bedazzled with edible silver on the rim.

