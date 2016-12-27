By Melanie Falina
While The Sazerac hails from the Big Easy of New Orleans, LA., and The Moscow Mule is said to have been the brainchild of a New York spirits producer, Chicago is not without some of their very own cocktails as well. Stemming from the city’s anti-Prohibition era when speakeasies ran rampant until today, Chicago has always been a city that’s enjoyed its alcohol – legally sanctioned or otherwise. And with a history as vast and varied as the Windy City and its surroundings, it makes possibly for plenty of themed dishes and cocktails with just as much character as the city itself. Here are some of the best signature cocktails in Chicago to try next time you’re out.
The Signature Room at the 95th
John Hancock Center
875 N. Michigan Ave.
Chicago, IL 60611
(312) 787-9596
www.signatureroom.com
Oh, Signature Room – how does Chicago love thee, let us count the ways… There are many reasons to include The Signature Room at the 95th in one’s plans at any time of the year, and whether visiting the city from elsewhere or if you live right here in the Chicago area. Ninety-five floors atop the stately and historic John Hancock Center building sits one of the most elegant dining rooms around and with – without a doubt – the most stunning views in all of the Windy City.
And regardless of whether you’ve come to enjoy their fine dining or you’re just having drinks with friends, it doesn’t get more Chicago than with one of The Signature Room’s signature cocktails, The Signature Room Punch. Carefully blended using Myers’ Rum and Bacardi 151 with orange, lime, and pineapple juices, grenadine, and fruity garnishes, The Signature Room Punch manages to hint at the tropics while still being all about ‘sweet home Chicago.’
Staytion Market & Bar
Renaissance Chicago Downtown Hotel
1 W. Upper Wacker Drive
Chicago, IL 60601
(312) 372-7200
www.facebook.com/pages/Staytion-Market-Bar
Vermilion
10 W. Hubbard St.
Chicago, IL. 60654
(312) 527-4060
www.thevermilionrestaurant.com
If you’re looking for a restaurant and bar as diverse as the city of Chicago itself then you have to try Vermilion on the city’s near north side. Serving an array of both Indian and Latin dishes, Vermilion has also concocted an array of Chicago-themed cocktails as well. The LSD – named for the famous Lake Shore Drive, The Magnificent Mile, Devil in the White City, and the Lake Michigan – all creatively constructed putting one’s tastebuds first just like many of foods in Chicago. And The Devil in the White City, named for the best selling novel revolving around the 1893 Chicago World’s Fair, is as beautiful as it tastes and is served with a single rose pedal atop.
700 E. Grand Ave.
Chicago, IL. 60611
(312) 527-9700
www.harrycarays.com
Holy cow! If ever there was a time to celebrate baseball in Chicago it’s right now in light of the Chicago Cubs winning the World Series. And although baseball season is now over until next year and it’s getting cold outside, come relive the warmth of summer and baseball all rolled into one at Harry Caray’s Tavern and with their special Cubs Cosmo. Made with Absolut Citron vodka, orange liqueur, cranberry and lime juices, and topped off with a lime wedge, if you’re drinking with the Cubbies in mind you’re drinking with Chicago in your heart.
130 E. Randolph St.
Chicago, IL. 60601
(312) 552-0070
www.tavernatthepark.com