Blackhawks Activate Artem Anisimov, Place Marian Hossa On IR

(CBS) The Blackhawks on Tuesday activated forward Artem Anisimov from injured reserve and also placed forward Marian Hossa on IR.
Hossa’s trip to IR is due to an upper-body injury and is retroactive to Dec. 20. He’s expected to miss the next several games, with the Blackhawks hopeful that he can return in time for the Winter Classic on Jan. 2 against the Blues in St. Louis, the Tribune’s Chris Kuc reported.
Hossa’s 16 goals are tied for the fifth-most in the league, and he has 23 points in 34 games.
Anisimov, who was dealing with an upper-body injury, has 27 points (14 goals, 13 assists) in 32 games this season.