Car Burglary Suspect Caught After He Stops To Ingest Crack: Police

(CBS) — Police in Riverside say they’ve arrested a Chicago man who may be responsible for as many as 15 burglaries in that western suburb.
Only two counts of felony theft to motor vehicles have been filed so far against 52-year-old Martin Daniels of Chicago, but Riverside Police Chief Tom Weitzel says Daniels is suspected in a string of thefts to cars, stealing from unlocked vehicles and taking everything from iPhones to pocket change.
Weitzel says the latest thefts were on Christmas Eve.
He says an iPhone owner called police to say his phone had been stolen from his car. When police followed the pings from the phone, that led them to Daniels.
And the foot chase began.
“He ducked down in a rear yard behind a storage shed and smoked crack cocaine. And when the officer made eye contact with the offender again, then the pursuit started again,” Weitzel says.
The suspect was eventually captured.
Daniels has been arrested at least 41 times and has been convicted of burglary eight times, he said.