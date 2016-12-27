Chicago Writer Recognized By One Of The Nation’s Top Literacy Magazines

CHICAGO (CBS) – Winter days are a good time to curl up with a good book, or maybe try to write one yourself.
Chicago writer Sarah Rosenblum is one of the city’s emerging literacy voices. Her short story, “Imagine How God Feels,” was recently recognized by Zoetrope, one of the nation’s top literacy magazines. WBBM’s Terry Keshner reports.
“I think Chicago is perhaps the ideal place to be a writer,” Rosenblum told WBBM. “There is lots of inspiration, it’s a really nice mix, the city itself is really compelling and interesting and we have so many Live-Lit events.”
Rosenblum has also written for “Kill Author” and “Underground Voices,” and she is a recipient of Carve Magazine’s Esoteric Fiction Award.
“Chicago is really a good place for community and I think people don’t always realize that as writers, we do need a community, but you do, because otherwise it’s kind of isolating,” she said
Rosenblum also teaches writing at Chicago’s StoryStudio. She has published one novel and has another on the way.
And the writing life, while rewarding, is not easy.
“(Lately) I’ve been writing five to seven hours a day, five to six days a week,” Rosenblum said.