DuPage County Deputies To Be Armed With EpiPens

(CBS) — Several dozen DuPage County sheriff deputies will now have access to EpiPens thanks to money raised in memory of an Elmhurst girl who died from an allergic reaction more than a year ago.

Forty thousand dollars is going to the EpiPen initiative in DuPage County, money raised by the Annie LeGere Foundation. The foundation is named for the 13-year-old girl who died after going into shock due to an allergic reaction in August 2015.

Her mother, Shelley, presented the check to DuPage County officials on Tuesday. She praised first-responders who came to her daughter’s aid and hopes equipping them with EpiPens will save lives.

“I just can’t imagine anyone else having to go through what me and my family had to go through,” she says. “If this can help save someone it lessens the pain for me.”

The money will go buy EpiPens for 90 DuPage County Sheriff’s officers.