Star Wars Actress, Carrie Fisher, Dies At Age 60

CHICAGO (CBS) — Star Wars star, Carrie Fisher has died Tuesday morning after suffering a heart attack on board a flight.

The actress was best known for her role in “Star Wars”, as Princess Leia Organa.

Family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement to People magazine on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning,” Halls said in the statement.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly,” says Lourd. “Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was on a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday, Dec. 23, when she went into cardiac arrest. She was removed from the flight by paramedics and rushed to an area hospital. Fisher was treated for a heart attack and later died at the hospital.

CBS 2’s Marlie Hall has more on Fisher’s life and career.

Carrie Fisher became a household name for her role as Princess Leia in “Star Wars.”

She was born in the spotlight on Oct. 21, 1956, the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher.

Her first film was not the usual starting job. In 1975, she starred alongside Warren Beatty and Goldie Hawn in the comedy “Shampoo.”

Just two years later George Lucas cast her in Star Wars.

After that blockbuster came “The Empire Strikes Back” in 1980. And “Return of the Jedi” in 1983.

Fisher was also an author, penning the semi-autobiographical novel “Postcards from the Edge” about her struggles with addiction and difficult relationship with her famous mother. The bestseller became a film starring Shirley MacLaine and Meryl Streep.

Seven more books followed, most recently this year’s “The Princess Diarist,” a memoir based on Fisher’s diaries while filming the Star Wars trilogy.

She wrote about an affair with costar Harrison Ford. The two once again paired up on the silver screen for the 2015 film “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”

Fisher is reprising her role as Princess Leia again in 2017’s “STAR WARS: Episode 8” alongside other former cast mates. The next Star Wars film is set for release next December.

Fisher had a turbulent decade long relationship with singer Paul Simon including a brief marriage in the mid-eighties.

She had one daughter, actress Billie Lourd.

Fisher was also an advocate for mental health issues- openly speaking about her own battle with bipolar disorder.

“When I was a kid, I used to think God I wish I could just sit in a chair for a while and turn it off,” Fisher said in an interview. “And that’s what I did with drugs…I just want what I called it- taming the beast.”

She was only 60-years old, but still experienced a rollercoaster life with brilliant highs and devastating lows.

Mark Hamill, took to twitter to say goodbye to his Star Wars co-star, tweeting: no words- hashtag, Devastated.

And on Facebook, Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds thanked “everyone who has embraced the gifts and talents of my beloved and amazing daughter. I am grateful for your thoughts and prayers that are now guiding her to her next stop.”