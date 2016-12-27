Two Teenage Girls Shot In Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) — Two teenage girls were wounded when they were shot while sitting in a minivan in the Gresham neighborhood late Monday night, likely the unintended victims of gang violence.
The girls, ages 13 and 14, were sitting in the minivan in the 7500 block of South Union Avenue, when two men walked up and opened fire around 11:30 p.m., police said.
The 14-year-old girl was shot in the back, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. The 13-year-old girl was grazed in her arm, and was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.
A 2-year-old boy also was in the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but he was not injured.
Police said the younger girl’s father is a documented gang member. He had been driving the minivan, and had just left the vehicle and entered a nearby home when the van was riddled with bullets.
Police said it’s unclear if the girls were the intended targets, but neither of them had any gang affiliations.
No one was in custody Tuesday morning. Area South detectives were investigating.