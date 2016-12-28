17-Year-Old Charged In Fatal Shooting In Elgin

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 17-year-old boy has been charged with fatally shooting a man Tuesday afternoon in northwest suburban Elgin.
The boy, who was not identified because of his age, faces two counts of first-degree murder, according to a statement from Elgin police. He was transported to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center Detention Facility, where he was scheduled for a bond hearing Wednesday.
Officers responded about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday to a report of a person shot in the 1600 block of Maple Lane, police said.
An 18-year-old man had been shot and was taken to Saint Joseph Hospital in Chicago, where he pronounced dead, police said. The Kane County coroner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.
Police said the boy, who lives in Elgin, was involved in an “ongoing dispute” with the man, but additional details were not provided.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the police Major Investigations Division at (847) 289-2600. Anonymous tips or information can be provided via the crime line at (847) 695-4195 or texting 847411 and including ELGINPD in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.
