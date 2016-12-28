Actress Debbie Reynolds Dies At Age 84

CHICAGO (CBS) — Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds has died.

The singer, dancer, actress died 24 hours after her daughter, Carrie Fisher died of a heart attack.

Reynolds suffered a stroke on Wednesday, but her family believes she died of a broken heart.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” said Todd Fisher, Debbie Reynold’s son. CBS 2’s Audrina Bigos reports.

According to TMZ, Reynolds was rushed to a hospital in Beverly Hills shortly after 1 p.m. when someone at her son’s home called 911 to report a possible stroke. She passed away, just one day after her daughter.

Perhaps best known for singing and dancing her way into America’s heart with a starring role in 1952’s “Singin’ in the Rain” opposite Gene Kelley.

Debbie Reynolds shot into stardom on the silver screen. A nearly 70-year career in film, television and theater, her roles earning her more than a dozen nominations for awards, including Golden Globes, Emmy’s and an Oscar.

She was born Mart Frances Reynolds in El Paso, Texas on April 1, 1932. Her family moved to California, where a beauty contest crown led to a movie studio contract and a new stage name, Debbie Reynolds.

At 23-years old, Reynolds found Hollywood romance with singer Eddie Fisher.

The couple had two children together including actress Carrie Fisher, but their star-studded marriage ended. Reynolds continued to search for love, marrying and divorcing twice more.

CBS 2 interviewed Reynolds back in 2006, while she was in town headlining a sold out event at Columbia College. She told us her take on why movie box office numbers were way down.

“I feel we all have gone away from entertaining the people to really more news instead of musicals and comedies and westerns like we used to do,” Reynolds said. “I mean, we see enough horrible news on the news”

Like the tragic news of Reynold’s passing.

“I’ve had a wonderful career and it’s been a joy,” Debbie Reynolds said in an interview. “I’ve had a great life, a great experience being in show business, I love it.”

Debbie Reynold’s son said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.