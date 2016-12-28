Cook County Deputies Being Investigated For Attendance Fraud

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cook County Sheriff’s office is investigating about five dozen deputies who may have claimed they were at work, when they were not.
It’s not just the deputies, but also some supervisors the sheriff’s office is investigating, said Cara Smith, chief policy officer to Sheriff Tom Dart. WBBM’s Steve Miller reports.
“The investigation currently involves approximately 60 individuals,” Smith said. “That number could go up or down slightly, depending on where the investigation takes our office. But right around in that ballpark.”
Smith said this investigation involves attendance irregularities in the sheriff’s court services division, which includes more than a thousand deputies.
She said the investigation has been going on for several months and may be wrapped up in the next six weeks.