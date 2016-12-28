Family Seeks Help Finding Killer Who Shot Man Shoveling Snow

CHICAGO (CBS) — A grieving family is seeking answers after a man was shot and killed while shoveling snow two weeks ago in Bronzeville.
Lawrence Matchem, 49, was shoveling in the 800 block of East 40th Street on Dec. 12, when someone walked up and shot him in the head.
On Tuesday, his family was asking the community to help police solve the crime. Friends and family released balloons near the crime scene on Tuesday, and have put together a tribute video in honor of a community activist who they say devoted his life to fighting crime.
“He was loved by everyone in his entire family. He impacted so many lives positively. He did so many amazing things for so many different people. You know, we’re just asking that if anyone knows anything to please step up,” said Matchem’s brother, Frank.
No one was in custody as of Wednesday morning. Area Central detectives are investigating.