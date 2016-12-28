Jolice Police Seek Help In Identifying ATM Skimming Suspects

CHICAGO (CBS) — If you used a debit card at a Joliet gas station recently, you could have had your bank account information stolen.

Joliet Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men using re-encoded debit cards to make ATM withdrawals.

The suspects set up skimming devices in Thorton’s gas stations in the Joliet area between late November and December 2016. Victims debit card information was compromised.

Joliet Police have identified about 100 victims in this skimming case, and not all of them may know about it yet. WBBM’s Nancy Harty reports.

Lt. Mike Batis said skimming devices installed on credit card readers at two Joliet gas stations are believed to be the place where thieves obtained debit card numbers and PINs.

Lt Batis suggests people to immediately check bank statements for any unusual large withdrawals or purchases.

Anyone with information that could help identify these suspects is asked to contact Detective German at 815-724-3029. Callers can remain anonymous.

Tips can also be reported to Crimestoppers of Will County by phone at 800-323-6734 or via their website.