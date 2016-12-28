LIVE: CBS 2 News LIVE From The Broadcast Center  WATCH NOW

Man Shot In Eye With Paintball In Grand Crossing

December 28, 2016 8:16 PM
Filed Under: Grand Crossing, Paint Ball

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was struck in the eye with a paintball Wednesday afternoon in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

It happened about 2:30 p.m. in the 6900 block of South Woodlawn, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

No one was in custody.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire © Chicago Sun-Times 2016. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

More From CBS Chicago

News Via Email
Podcast Network

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia