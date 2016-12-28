Reports: Artemi Panarin Agrees To Contract Extension With Blackhawks

(CBS) The Blackhawks and winger Artemi Panarin have finalized a contract extension, according to multiple reports.
The deal isn’t long term, as it’s for two years at around $6 million annually, according to reports. The Athletic’s Scott Powers first reported the extension late Wednesday afternoon.
In his first season with the Blackhawks, the 25-year-old Panarin won the Calder Trophy as the league’s best rookie after recording 77 points (30 goals, 47 assists) in 80 games. He’s followed that up with another sensational start to the this season, with 37 points (15 goals, 22 assists) in 37 games.