Students Return Home From Uganda After Filmmaker Dies

CHICAGO (CBS) — A bittersweet homecoming on Wednesday for Chicago students and others who knew local filmmaker David Steiner.
Students arrived at O’Hare from Uganda, just two days after being involved in a bus crash there that killed Steiner. CBS 2’s Dana Kozlov reports.
Much sadness, mixed with some smiles, at O’Hare airport as students and others returned from Uganda.
“I am thankful for my life,” said Terrance Dantzler. “I am thankful for everything.”
Terrance Dantzler, an 8th grader at Barbara Sizemore Academy in Englewood was injured in the bus crash that killed filmmaker David Steiner, who brought the student to Uganda. Steiner died after a car careened into their bus, throwing him under.
Steiner produced ‘Saving Barbara Sizemore,’ about the successful fight to save the Englewood charter school. He was in Africa to attend a screening of the documentary and to work on his new project.
Local musician and producer Stuart Rosenberg is a friend of Steiner’s. He calls his loss incalculable.
“His life was all about making the universe a better place,” Rosenberg said. “Dive right in.”