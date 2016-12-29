Bulls Waive Guard R.J. Hunter

By Cody Westerlund–

(CBS) The Bulls waived guard R.J. Hunter, they announced Thursday morning.

The 23-year-old Hunter appeared in three games for Chicago this season. He didn’t record a point in his nine total minutes. The Bulls had signed Hunter — the 28th overall pick in the 2015 draft — in late October after the Celtics waived him to get down to the roster minimum of 15.

Hunter was working on a non-guaranteed deal that would’ve become guaranteed in early January had the Bulls not waived him. So the line of thinking for the Bulls was to save some money by cutting ties with the 15th man who wasn’t contributing. His cap hit for the Bulls is $425,000, according to The Vertical’s Bobby Marks. It would’ve been $864,000 if Chicago kept him.