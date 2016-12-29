Deadline Approaching Friday For Chicago Property Tax Rebates

CHICAGO (CBS) — Time is running out for Chicagoans to apply for property tax rebates designed to soften the blow from the city’s largest tax increase in history. The deadline is the close of business on Friday.
Chicago residents in households with incomes of $75,000 or less in 2015 are eligible for rebates of $25 to $200, depending on how much their property tax bill increased.
Eligible homeowners must apply in person, because of the sensitivity of documents they must provide, including copies of their 2015 income tax returns and their 2015 second installment property tax bill.
Homeowners won’t qualify for a rebate if they owe the city any money, such as for unpaid parking tickets or overdue water bills.
Qualifying seniors can get an additional rebate of $100.
Applications can be filled out at City Hall or 25 other locations in Chicago. For a full list of documents required to obtain a rebate and locations where you can apply, click here.