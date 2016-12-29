Lake County ‘E-Cycling’ Centers To Stay Open Through 2017

(CBS) — Just in time to accept those old electronics you replaced over the holidays, the residential recycling program in Lake County will remain open through the next year.

Recycling facilities run by the Solid Waste Agency of Lake County threatened to close earlier this year because of declining resale value for certain materials.

Recycling Coordinator Peter Adrian says they’ve signed signed contracts with recyclers to keep the facilities in Highland Park, Grayslake, Ingleside and Barrington open — and free — through 2017.

The sites are open to Lake County residents only.

They accept old televisions, printers, computers and other electronics that are illegal to throw out in Illinois.

Adrian says December has been usually busy, with the sites receiving 300,000 pounds of e-waste this month alone.

He says it’s not clear if that’s due to the weather or Black Friday sales, but number of the TVs historically goes up again around the time of the Super Bowl.