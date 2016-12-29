Man Charged With Robbing Park Ridge Pharmacy

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man has been charged with robbing a pharmacy in northwest suburban Park Ridge after investigators used a fingerprint to identify him.

Spencer Plaxico, 24, is charged with one count of armed robbery, according to a statement from Park Ridge police.

Officers were called to the Walgreen’s at 800 Devon Avenue in Park Ridge at 5:21 p.m. Dec. 15, police said. A clerk told them a man had entered the store, walked up to the pharmacy counter, pointed to a bottle of prescription narcotics and told the clerk to hand them over.

When the clerk said the man needed a prescription, he pulled up his shirt to show a handgun tucked into his waistband and said he didn’t want to hurt anyone, police said. The clerk handed the medicine over and the suspect ran out of the store southbound.

During the investigation, detectives learned that the suspect handled merchandise in the store before approaching the pharmacy counter and announcing the robbery, police said. A fingerprint on the merchandise was used to identify Plaxico, who lives in the 8300 block of South Lafayette. He was arrested by officers from the Park Ridge and Chicago police departments.

Plaxico is being held at the Cook County Jail on a $250,000 bond, police said. He was on parole at the time of his arrest and is suspected in a number of similar robberies.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Friday, according to police.

