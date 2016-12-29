Report: Brandon Marshall At Center Of Tension After Halftime Speech Doesn’t Sit Well With Jets

(CBS) Jets receiver Brandon Marshall has found himself amid controversy again.

Marshall’s “fiery” halftime speech at halftime of a blowout loss to the Patriots on Saturday “irked” some of his Jets teammates, ESPN.com’s Rich Cimini reported Thursday.

“When we’re getting blown out at halftime, there’s no reason to be fighting amongst each other,” Jets safety Calvin Pryor told ESPN.com. “I think that’s why guys were upset because we needed to be fighting against the Patriots, instead of the Jets.”

After his halftime antics Saturday, Marshall was ripped by teammate and defensive end Sheldon Richardson, who said, “He should be embarrassed.”

This continues a trend of Marshall, who had a drama-filled three-year tenure with the Bears from 2012-’14 before general manager Ryan Pace traded him to the Jets in March 2015. In the Bears’ disastrous 5-11 season in 2014 that led to the firing of general manager Phil Emery and coach Marc Trestman, Marshall had a well-document postgame tirade in the locker room after a loss to the Dolphins. During that season, he also challenged a Lions fan on Twitter to a boxing match, held a bizarre press conference to address past allegations of domestic violence and drew the ire of some on the team for his regular appearances on Showtime’s “Inside the NFL” in New York on Tuesdays, the Bears’ off day. Some believed he wasn’t fully committed to the team.