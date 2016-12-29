Suspects Steal Car In Chicago, Rob Wisconsin Pharmacy: Police

(CBS) — Chicago police are on the lookout for two men whose violent crime spree started in West Englewood and stretched into Wisconsin earlier this week.
WBBM’s Michele Fiore reports.
Just before 4 a.m. Wednesday at 66th and Ashland, police say two men, one holding a gun, ordered the driver of a Lexus to get out. Hours later, that Lexus was near Milwaukee.
Wauwatosa Police Lt. Brian Zalewski says what happened inside a pharmacy in the 9100 block of West North Avenue was so violent in nature, it has police very concerned.
The armed men filled a bag with narcotics, then fled without injuring anyone in the store. This incident happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects who are thought to either be in Milwaukee or in Chicago. They are to be considered armed and dangerous, authorities warned.
Anyone who has information related to the case is asked to call Wauwatosa police at 414-471-8430 or Wauwatosa Crime Stoppers at 414-771-8672.