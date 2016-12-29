Teen Charged With Stealing FedEx Delivery Truck

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 15-year-old boy has been charged with three felonies, after allegedly stealing a FedEx delivery truck at gunpoint on Wednesday.

Police said a 46-year-old FedEx driver was making a delivery in the 7500 block of South Green Street, and was walking toward a home when two male suspects drove up in a car around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday. One of the suspects got out and threatened her with a handgun, prompting her to toss him the keys to the truck.

The suspect then stole the delivery truck and drove off. Police officers spotted the stolen truck near Marquette Road and Wentworth Avenue, where it crashed into a car in the intersection before continuing south on Wentworth, and crashing into a fence.

Police said the 15-year-old who was driving the truck was taken into custody, and transported to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition.

Thursday morning, the 15-year-old was charged with three felonies: aggravated vehicular hijacking, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated fleeing.

FedEx released a statement reading, “The safety and security of our team members is always our priority. We are grateful that no one was seriously injured in this incident, and we are working with the authorities in their investigation.”

Crisis responder Andrew Holmes suggested FedEx and other delivery companies take extra precautions to protect their drivers during the holiday season, when more packages delivered and trucks become more tempting targets for thieves.

“No one wants a glock in their face,” Holmes said. “It’s not the kind of thing anyone wants.”