Woman Caught In Michaels Rant Reportedly Attacked In Wrigleyville

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago woman whose angry tirade at a Michaels craft store went viral last month reportedly was attacked in a Wrigleyville apartment building last week.

Ramiz Bajwa, 29, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor battery on Dec. 20, in connection with the incident in the 800 block of West Cornelia Avenue, according to Chicago police.

According to a police report obtained by the Crime in Wrigleyville and Boystown blog, the victim was a woman seen on YouTube videos berating employees at a Michaels store in Lakeview on the day before Thanksgiving. Bajwa reportedly pushed the woman and called her a “racist a** b**** w**re” after entering her former apartment building in Wrigleyville.

CBS Chicago is not identifying the woman, who has not been charged with a crime.

Police would not confirm if the incident had anything to do with the woman’s rant at Michaels.

The woman’s 45-minute rant — laced with racial overtones — occurred when the woman was reportedly asked to buy a larger bag by a cashier and then her manager, both of whom are African American.

“Your job is to ring people up and tell them to have a nice day,” said the woman who is white.

Shopper Jessie Grady felt compelled to record the incident, to defend the manager.

“The things she screamed at those employees – nobody should be subject to that abuse,” Grady said.

Since then, the manager has received several gifts, ranging from flowers to chocolates to hugs from strangers.