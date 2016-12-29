Woman Wounded In South Shore Shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 29-year-old woman was shot in the entryway of a South Shore apartment building early Thursday morning.
The woman was sitting with a man in the vestibule of an apartment building in the 2400 block of East 74th Place around 1 a.m., when another man walked in and opened fire.
Neighbors said they heard as many as a dozen shots.
Christopher Van Alstine said he was asleep at the time, but his wife heard the shots. He went outside to investigate.
“It’s scary, because it keeps happening. It happens, like, all the time. You know, there’s always a shooting over here; whether it’s on Yates, 75th, Phillips, Colfax, all through here. There’s always shootings, and it’s pretty scary,” he said.
The woman was conscious when she was taken to Stroger Hospital to be treated for a gunshot wound to the stomach. She was in serious condition.
No one was in custody Thursday morning. Area Central detectives were investigating.